Is CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13475.34, CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) has a large market cap size. CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. CA, Inc. is in the Business Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for CA, Inc., is 2410.29, and so far today it has a volume of 693978. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 16.31%.

To help you determine whether CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.79 and forward P/E is 12.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CA, Inc. has a value for PEG of 5.6. P/S ratio is 3.32 and the P/B ratio is 2.41. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.21 and 31.86 respectively.

At the current price CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) is trading at, 31.77 (-1.15% today), CA, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.17%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.56% after growing -2.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.00%, and 1.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 419.27, and the number of shares float is 312.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 72.00%. The float short is 4.76%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.18. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.40%, and also a return on investment of 11.20%.

The ability for CA, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.35 and total debt/equity is 0.35. In terms of margins, CA, Inc. has a gross margin of 85.70%, with its operating margin at 29.20%, and CA, Inc. has a profit margin of 19.80%.

The 52 week high is -7.77%, with 30.40% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.33% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.