Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10577.49, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has a large market cap size. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/8/1990. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is 7050.88, and so far today it has a volume of 8797261. Performance year to date since the 2/8/1990 is 29.02%.

To help you determine whether Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 53.51. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 9.44 and the P/B ratio is 3.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 21.1 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is trading at, 23.29 (2.42% today), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 304.80% after growing -210.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.20%, and 1.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 465.15, and the number of shares float is 457.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.67%, and institutional ownership is at 93.70%. The float short is 5.05%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.27. Management has seen a return on assets of -4.30%, and also a return on investment of -0.40%.

The ability for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.3, and quick ratio is 3.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.53 and total debt/equity is 0.53. In terms of margins, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a gross margin of 50.90%, with its operating margin at -25.50%, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a profit margin of -21.00%.

The 52 week high is -12.82%, with 57.09% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.37% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.