Is Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18693.37, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has a large market cap size. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Campbell Soup Company is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Campbell Soup Company, is 2032.04, and so far today it has a volume of 413437. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 18.57%.

To help you determine whether Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.7 and forward P/E is 18.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Campbell Soup Company has a value for PEG of 5.15. P/S ratio is 2.35 and the P/B ratio is 11.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 64.46 and 27.29 respectively.

At the current price Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is trading at, 60.46 (-0.80% today), Campbell Soup Company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 60.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.91% after growing -14.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 51.50%, and 0.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 306.7, and the number of shares float is 181.62. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 43.90%. The float short is 4.38%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.91. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.30%, and also a return on investment of 13.00%.

The ability for Campbell Soup Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.45 and total debt/equity is 2.26. In terms of margins, Campbell Soup Company has a gross margin of 35.70%, with its operating margin at 13.50%, and Campbell Soup Company has a profit margin of 8.30%.

The 52 week high is -10.22%, with 21.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.