Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32643.83, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has a large market cap size. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/13/1997. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, is 669.25, and so far today it has a volume of 214378. Performance year to date since the 11/13/1997 is 30.15%.

To help you determine whether Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 10.3 and forward P/E is 7.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a value for PEG of 4.01. P/S ratio is 3.64 and the P/B ratio is 1.94. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.35 and 5.42 respectively.

At the current price Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is trading at, 81.71 (-0.12% today), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend yield of 4.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 44.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.94, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.45% after growing 20.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.20%, and 9.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 399.02, and the number of shares float is 397.07. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 70.80%. The float short is 4.66%, with the short ratio at a value of 27.64. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 25.50%.

The ability for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.15 and total debt/equity is 0.15. In terms of margins, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 60.50%, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a profit margin of 35.00%.

The 52 week high is -3.54%, with 52.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.62% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.75%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.