Is Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 52349.58, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has a large market cap size. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/26/1996. Canadian National Railway Company is in the Railroads industry and Services sector. Average volume for Canadian National Railway Company, is 1054.69, and so far today it has a volume of 246240. Performance year to date since the 11/26/1996 is 23.91%.

To help you determine whether Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.21 and forward P/E is 18.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Canadian National Railway Company has a value for PEG of 3.25. P/S ratio is 5.89 and the P/B ratio is 4.68. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 328.21 and 53.15 respectively.

At the current price Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is trading at, 67.48 (-0.75% today), Canadian National Railway Company has a dividend yield of 1.68%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.63% after growing 14.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.20%, and -6.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 769.96, and the number of shares float is 764.12. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 77.80%. The float short is 1.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.80%, and also a return on investment of 15.50%.

The ability for Canadian National Railway Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.66 and total debt/equity is 0.71. In terms of margins, Canadian National Railway Company has a gross margin of 77.90%, with its operating margin at 44.00%, and Canadian National Railway Company has a profit margin of 29.70%.

The 52 week high is -3.60%, with 48.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.74% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.