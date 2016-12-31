Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 35700.26, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has a large market cap size. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/31/2000. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Canadian Natural Resources Limited, is 2504.5, and so far today it has a volume of 524229. Performance year to date since the 7/31/2000 is 50.05%.

To help you determine whether Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 37.35. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.88 and the P/B ratio is 1.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 77.14 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is trading at, 31.94 (-0.09% today), Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a dividend yield of 2.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 226.50% after growing -116.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -191.60%, and -25.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1116.68, and the number of shares float is 1078.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.30%, and institutional ownership is at 66.60%. The float short is 1.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.66. Management has seen a return on assets of -1.10%, and also a return on investment of -1.40%.

The ability for Canadian Natural Resources Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0.67. In terms of margins, Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a gross margin of 37.70%, with its operating margin at -16.10%, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a profit margin of -6.50%.

The 52 week high is -9.47%, with 124.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.07% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.33%.

