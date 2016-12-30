Is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20971.09, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has a large market cap size. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1983. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is in the Railroads industry and Services sector. Average volume for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, is 799.41, and so far today it has a volume of 269173. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1983 is 13.26%.

To help you determine whether Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.15 and forward P/E is 15.96. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a value for PEG of 2.34. P/S ratio is 4.5 and the P/B ratio is 6.08. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 274.49 and 80.53 respectively.

At the current price Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is trading at, 142.98 (-0.04% today), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a dividend yield of 1.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 16.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.72% after growing -0.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.00%, and -9.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 146.61, and the number of shares float is 146.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 67.90%. The float short is 1.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.90%, and also a return on investment of 15.10%.

The ability for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.82 and total debt/equity is 1.9. In terms of margins, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a gross margin of 88.30%, with its operating margin at 40.40%, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a profit margin of 24.40%.

The 52 week high is -8.66%, with 48.79% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.83%.

