Is Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37157.42, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has a large market cap size. Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/17/1980. Canon Inc. is in the Business Equipment industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Canon Inc., is 314.21, and so far today it has a volume of 288496. Performance year to date since the 3/17/1980 is -7.80%.

To help you determine whether Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.4 and forward P/E is 24.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Canon Inc. has a value for PEG of 6.8. P/S ratio is 1.26 and the P/B ratio is 1.36. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.05 and 52.34 respectively.

At the current price Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) is trading at, 28.07 (1.05% today), Canon Inc. has a dividend yield of 5.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 46.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -4.96% after growing -12.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -50.40%, and -15.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1337.56, and the number of shares float is 1272.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 1.50%. The float short is 0.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 8.10%.

The ability for Canon Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.23. In terms of margins, Canon Inc. has a gross margin of 49.90%, with its operating margin at 7.40%, and Canon Inc. has a profit margin of 5.00%.

The 52 week high is -9.24%, with 5.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.33% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.46%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.