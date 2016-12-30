Is Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 41784.05, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has a large market cap size. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/16/1994. Capital One Financial Corporation is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Capital One Financial Corporation, is 3801.99, and so far today it has a volume of 1276515. Performance year to date since the 11/16/1994 is 23.58%.

To help you determine whether Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.41 and forward P/E is 11.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Capital One Financial Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.22. P/S ratio is 1.88 and the P/B ratio is 0.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.59 and 4.39 respectively.

At the current price Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is trading at, 87.18 (0.08% today), Capital One Financial Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.84%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 22.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.92% after growing -7.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.00%, and 12.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 479.67, and the number of shares float is 471.49. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 91.40%. The float short is 2.34%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.91. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.10%, and also a return on investment of 14.60%.

The ability for Capital One Financial Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.88 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, Capital One Financial Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 64.20%, and Capital One Financial Corporation has a profit margin of 16.40%.

The 52 week high is -4.87%, with 52.62% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.87% and the 200 day simple moving average is 20.89%.

