Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23152, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has a large market cap size. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1987. Cardinal Health, Inc. is in the Drugs Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for Cardinal Health, Inc., is 3041.08, and so far today it has a volume of 667626. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1987 is -17.61%.

To help you determine whether Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.55 and forward P/E is 12.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cardinal Health, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.74. P/S ratio is 0.18 and the P/B ratio is 3.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.57 and 10.95 respectively.

At the current price Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is trading at, 72.05 (-0.42% today), Cardinal Health, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.21% after growing 19.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -17.10%, and 14.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 320, and the number of shares float is 318.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 3.51%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.00%, and also a return on investment of 13.30%.

The ability for Cardinal Health, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.75 and total debt/equity is 0.85. In terms of margins, Cardinal Health, Inc. has a gross margin of 5.20%, with its operating margin at 1.90%, and Cardinal Health, Inc. has a profit margin of 1.10%.

The 52 week high is -19.34%, with 14.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.82% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.85%.

