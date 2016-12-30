Is CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11975.5, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has a large market cap size. CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/4/1997. CarMax Inc. is in the Auto Dealerships industry and Services sector. Average volume for CarMax Inc., is 2271.5, and so far today it has a volume of 1079442. Performance year to date since the 2/4/1997 is 18.40%.

To help you determine whether CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.18 and forward P/E is 18.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CarMax Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.51. P/S ratio is 0.77 and the P/B ratio is 4.01. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 505.3 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is trading at, 64.33 (0.67% today), CarMax Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.17, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.04% after growing 11.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.60%, and 4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 187.41, and the number of shares float is 185.84. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 14.86%, with the short ratio at a value of 12.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.10%, and also a return on investment of 4.60%.

The ability for CarMax Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 3.81 and total debt/equity is 3.92. In terms of margins, CarMax Inc. has a gross margin of 13.60%, with its operating margin at 6.40%, and CarMax Inc. has a profit margin of 4.00%.

The 52 week high is -3.47%, with 55.95% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.22%.

