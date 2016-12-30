Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37131.78, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has a large market cap size. Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1989. Carnival Corporation is in the Resorts & Casinos industry and Services sector. Average volume for Carnival Corporation, is 3737.58, and so far today it has a volume of 1228343. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1989 is -1.88%.

To help you determine whether Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.86 and forward P/E is 12.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Carnival Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.01. P/S ratio is 2.27 and the P/B ratio is 1.67. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 61.58 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) is trading at, 51.95 (-0.08% today), Carnival Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 35.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.75, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.29% after growing 64.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 139.50%, and 6.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 714.21, and the number of shares float is 411.4. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 81.40%. The float short is 6.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.10%, and also a return on investment of 9.40%.

The ability for Carnival Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.2, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.42. In terms of margins, Carnival Corporation has a gross margin of 42.70%, with its operating margin at 18.70%, and Carnival Corporation has a profit margin of 17.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.22%, with 31.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.