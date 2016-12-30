Is Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37154.32, Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has a large market cap size. Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/23/2000. Carnival plc is in the General Entertainment industry and Services sector. Average volume for Carnival plc, is 376.51, and so far today it has a volume of 170649. Performance year to date since the 10/23/2000 is -7.82%.

To help you determine whether Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.64 and forward P/E is 14.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Carnival plc has a value for PEG of 1.17. P/S ratio is 2.3 and the P/B ratio is 1.64. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 80.42 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) is trading at, 51.08 (0.04% today), Carnival plc has a dividend yield of 2.74%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 9.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.26, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.85% after growing 44.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%, and 4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 727.66, and the number of shares float is 187.23. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.03%, and institutional ownership is at 2.90%. The float short is 0.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.91. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.20%, and also a return on investment of 7.80%.

The ability for Carnival plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.2, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.36 and total debt/equity is 0.41. In terms of margins, Carnival plc has a gross margin of 54.70%, with its operating margin at 18.50%, and Carnival plc has a profit margin of 15.10%.

The 52 week high is -9.63%, with 23.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.92%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.