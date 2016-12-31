Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 54465.5, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has a large market cap size. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. Caterpillar Inc. is in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Caterpillar Inc., is 5017.88, and so far today it has a volume of 1882794. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is 42.95%.

To help you determine whether Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 54.05 and forward P/E is 30.76. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Caterpillar Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.83. P/S ratio is 1.36 and the P/B ratio is 3.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.91 and 76.28 respectively.

At the current price Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is trading at, 92.68 (-0.65% today), Caterpillar Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.30%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 176.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.73, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -7.02% after growing -40.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -22.40%, and -16.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 583.83, and the number of shares float is 583.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.70%. The float short is 6.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.77. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 4.80%.

The ability for Caterpillar Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.51 and total debt/equity is 2.37. In terms of margins, Caterpillar Inc. has a gross margin of 27.60%, with its operating margin at 4.10%, and Caterpillar Inc. has a profit margin of 2.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.85%, with 69.13% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.26%.

