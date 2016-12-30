Is CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10549.57, CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) has a large market cap size. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/10/2004. CBRE Group, Inc. is in the Property Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for CBRE Group, Inc., is 2627.34, and so far today it has a volume of 552886. Performance year to date since the 6/10/2004 is -9.92%.

To help you determine whether CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.56 and forward P/E is 13.32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CBRE Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.9. P/S ratio is 0.81 and the P/B ratio is 3.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 39.39 respectively.

At the current price CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) is trading at, 31.38 (0.74% today), CBRE Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.15% after growing 12.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -30.50%, and 17.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 338.67, and the number of shares float is 333.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 96.90%. The float short is 2.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.70%, and also a return on investment of 7.20%.

The ability for CBRE Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.89 and total debt/equity is 1.49. In terms of margins, CBRE Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 30.10%, with its operating margin at 5.20%, and CBRE Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.80%.

The 52 week high is -10.93%, with 37.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.66%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.