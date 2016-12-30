Is CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30129.24, CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has a large market cap size. CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/5/2005. CBS Corporation is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for CBS Corporation, is 4575.42, and so far today it has a volume of 2191505. Performance year to date since the 12/5/2005 is 38.53%.

To help you determine whether CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.75 and forward P/E is 14.51. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CBS Corporation has a value for PEG of 0.95. P/S ratio is 2.09 and the P/B ratio is 5.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 168.32 and 19.05 respectively.

At the current price CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is trading at, 63.55 (-1.47% today), CBS Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.12%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 17.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.63, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.00% after growing 18.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -50.50%, and -66.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 467.12, and the number of shares float is 385.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 87.50%. The float short is 3.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.90%, and also a return on investment of 13.10%.

The ability for CBS Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.66 and total debt/equity is 1.67. In terms of margins, CBS Corporation has a gross margin of 40.80%, with its operating margin at 18.90%, and CBS Corporation has a profit margin of 11.30%.

The 52 week high is -2.37%, with 55.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.