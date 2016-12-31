Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11296.61, Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has a large market cap size. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/21/2005. Celanese Corporation is in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Celanese Corporation, is 1020.29, and so far today it has a volume of 220730. Performance year to date since the 1/21/2005 is 20.24%.

To help you determine whether Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.12 and forward P/E is 10.97. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Celanese Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.8. P/S ratio is 2.09 and the P/B ratio is 4.21. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.78 and 18.58 respectively.

At the current price Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is trading at, 78.83 (-0.57% today), Celanese Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.82%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.04, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.51% after growing -50.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.90%, and -6.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 142.49, and the number of shares float is 142.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 1.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.69. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 2.30%.

The ability for Celanese Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.7, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.08 and total debt/equity is 1.11. In terms of margins, Celanese Corporation has a gross margin of 24.80%, with its operating margin at 8.70%, and Celanese Corporation has a profit margin of 8.20%.

The 52 week high is -7.23%, with 46.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.92% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.83%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.