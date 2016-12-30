Is Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 90714.29, Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has a large market cap size. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Celgene Corporation is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Celgene Corporation, is 4621.49, and so far today it has a volume of 1388987. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is -2.36%.

To help you determine whether Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 44.31 and forward P/E is 16.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Celgene Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.96. P/S ratio is 8.39 and the P/B ratio is 16.06. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.21 and 26.83 respectively.

At the current price Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) is trading at, 115.26 (-1.43% today), Celgene Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.88% after growing -18.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 596.20%, and 27.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 775.8, and the number of shares float is 772. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 77.90%. The float short is 1.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.00%, and also a return on investment of 8.90%.

The ability for Celgene Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.6, and quick ratio is 3.4. Long term debt/equity is 2.44 and total debt/equity is 2.53. In terms of margins, Celgene Corporation has a gross margin of 96.00%, with its operating margin at 28.30%, and Celgene Corporation has a profit margin of 19.70%.

The 52 week high is -9.24%, with 23.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.59% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.50%.

