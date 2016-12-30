Is CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11158.06, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has a large market cap size. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/15/1999. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is in the Cement industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., is 13289.5, and so far today it has a volume of 3311639. Performance year to date since the 9/15/1999 is 48.44%.

To help you determine whether CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.43 and forward P/E is 17.4. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.93 and the P/B ratio is 1.4. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.65 and 16.64 respectively.

At the current price CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is trading at, 8.01 (0.75% today), CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.37, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.82% after growing 102.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 760.00%, and 12.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1403.53, and the number of shares float is 888.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 60.00%, and institutional ownership is at 36.80%. The float short is 3.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.55. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 5.20%.

The ability for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.65 and total debt/equity is 1.81. In terms of margins, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a gross margin of 34.80%, with its operating margin at 12.20%, and CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a profit margin of 4.90%.

The 52 week high is -14.33%, with 128.86% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.06% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.