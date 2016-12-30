Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12928.05, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a large market cap size. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/17/2009. Cenovus Energy Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Cenovus Energy Inc., is 1773.11, and so far today it has a volume of 614297. Performance year to date since the 11/17/2009 is 20.29%.

To help you determine whether Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 1686.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cenovus Energy Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.53 and the P/B ratio is 1.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.53 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is trading at, 15.11 (-0.46% today), Cenovus Energy Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 101.50% after growing -23.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -113.90%, and -1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 851.65, and the number of shares float is 832.49. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 73.10%. The float short is 0.95%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.45. Management has seen a return on assets of -5.10%, and also a return on investment of 8.70%.

The ability for Cenovus Energy Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.1, and quick ratio is 2.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.54. In terms of margins, Cenovus Energy Inc. has a gross margin of 41.10%, with its operating margin at -14.40%, and Cenovus Energy Inc. has a profit margin of -11.20%.

The 52 week high is -10.17%, with 66.04% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.49% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.02%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.