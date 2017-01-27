Is Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10670.13, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has a large market cap size. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/13/2001. Centene Corporation is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Centene Corporation, is 1999.35, and so far today it has a volume of 135864. Performance year to date since the 12/13/2001 is 12.35%.

To help you determine whether Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.47 and forward P/E is 13.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Centene Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.46. P/S ratio is 0.3 and the P/B ratio is 1.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.58 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is trading at, 63.35 (-0.22% today), Centene Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.6, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.86% after growing 29.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.10%, and 86.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 168.06, and the number of shares float is 164.85. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.60%, and institutional ownership is at 97.00%. The float short is 1.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 10.80%.

The ability for Centene Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.66 and total debt/equity is 0.8. In terms of margins, Centene Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 2.70%, and Centene Corporation has a profit margin of 1.20%.

The 52 week high is -16.17%, with 33.76% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.65%.

