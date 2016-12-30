Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13033.15, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has a large market cap size. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. CenturyLink, Inc. is in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and Technology sector. Average volume for CenturyLink, Inc., is 10215.47, and so far today it has a volume of 3930531. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 3.29%.

To help you determine whether CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.1 and forward P/E is 10.45. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CenturyLink, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.74 and the P/B ratio is 0.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 93.09 and 6.99 respectively.

At the current price CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is trading at, 23.75 (-1.17% today), CenturyLink, Inc. has a dividend yield of 8.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 126.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.7, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -7.00% after growing 16.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.90%, and -3.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 542.37, and the number of shares float is 542.37. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 75.40%. The float short is 11.31%, with the short ratio at a value of 6. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.00%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for CenturyLink, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.31 and total debt/equity is 1.42. In terms of margins, CenturyLink, Inc. has a gross margin of 56.10%, with its operating margin at 15.20%, and CenturyLink, Inc. has a profit margin of 5.20%.

The 52 week high is -27.45%, with 17.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is -12.44%.

