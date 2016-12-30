Is Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16190.73, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has a large market cap size. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Cerner Corporation is in the Healthcare Information Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Cerner Corporation, is 3139.14, and so far today it has a volume of 904667. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is -20.36%.

To help you determine whether Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.37 and forward P/E is 18.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cerner Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.79. P/S ratio is 3.43 and the P/B ratio is 3.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.37 and 37.17 respectively.

At the current price Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is trading at, 47.35 (-1.19% today), Cerner Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.89, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.29% after growing 2.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.60%, and 5.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 337.87, and the number of shares float is 300.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.10%, and institutional ownership is at 83.00%. The float short is 5.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.40%, and also a return on investment of 12.00%.

The ability for Cerner Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 2.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.13 and total debt/equity is 0.13. In terms of margins, Cerner Corporation has a gross margin of 83.80%, with its operating margin at 19.60%, and Cerner Corporation has a profit margin of 13.90%.

The 52 week high is -29.85%, with 0.72% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is -17.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.