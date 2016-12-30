Is CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12916.85, CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has a large market cap size. CGI Group Inc. (NYSE: GIB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/7/1998. CGI Group Inc. is in the Internet Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for CGI Group Inc., is 167.15, and so far today it has a volume of 73000. Performance year to date since the 10/7/1998 is 19.21%.

To help you determine whether CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.79 and forward P/E is 12.01. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CGI Group Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.77. P/S ratio is 1.63 and the P/B ratio is 3.02. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 29.19 and 18.08 respectively.

At the current price CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is trading at, 47.86 (0.29% today), CGI Group Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.15% after growing 12.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.20%, and -0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 270.68, and the number of shares float is 237.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.40%, and institutional ownership is at 70.00%. The float short is 2.28%, with the short ratio at a value of 32.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.20%, and also a return on investment of 13.70%.

The ability for CGI Group Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.27 and total debt/equity is 0.3. In terms of margins, CGI Group Inc. has a gross margin of 14.60%, with its operating margin at 14.40%, and CGI Group Inc. has a profit margin of 10.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.38%, with 32.80% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.49% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.89%.

