Is Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 79247.77, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has a large market cap size. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/2010. Charter Communications, Inc. is in the CATV Systems industry and Services sector. Average volume for Charter Communications, Inc., is 1856.72, and so far today it has a volume of 656881. Performance year to date since the 1/5/2010 is 59.58%.

To help you determine whether Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.82 and forward P/E is 58.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Charter Communications, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.94. P/S ratio is 3.73 and the P/B ratio is 1.97. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 68.02 and 54.99 respectively.

At the current price Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is trading at, 285.58 (-2.26% today), Charter Communications, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 12.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 33.04% after growing -43.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.30%, and 309.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 271.22, and the number of shares float is 210.11. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 78.20%. The float short is 5.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.51. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.10%, and also a return on investment of 2.90%.

The ability for Charter Communications, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.3, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.49 and total debt/equity is 1.54. In terms of margins, Charter Communications, Inc. has a gross margin of 41.40%, with its operating margin at 10.00%, and Charter Communications, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.90%.

The 52 week high is -3.15%, with 82.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.49%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.