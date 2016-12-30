Is Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14886.3, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has a large market cap size. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/28/1996. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is in the Security Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., is 1256.63, and so far today it has a volume of 508260. Performance year to date since the 6/28/1996 is 4.51%.

To help you determine whether Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.46 and forward P/E is 17.4. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a value for PEG of 2.03. P/S ratio is 8.69 and the P/B ratio is 4.16. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.1 and 15.32 respectively.

At the current price Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is trading at, 84.64 (-0.48% today), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.12% after growing 8.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.00%, and 5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 175.03, and the number of shares float is 128.52. The senior management bring insider ownership to 24.80%, and institutional ownership is at 76.70%. The float short is 7.53%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.90%, and also a return on investment of 18.50%.

The ability for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a gross margin of 88.40%, with its operating margin at 49.60%, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a profit margin of 40.70%.

The 52 week high is -5.93%, with 18.15% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.