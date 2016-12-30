Is China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12476.27, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) has a large market cap size. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: CEA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/4/1997. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is in the Major Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd., is 23.11, and so far today it has a volume of 18536. Performance year to date since the 2/4/1997 is -18.55%.

To help you determine whether China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.92 and forward P/E is 91.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.9 and the P/B ratio is 0.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.56 and 6.92 respectively.

At the current price China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) is trading at, 22.45 (-2.04% today), China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. has a dividend yield of 1.66%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -55.36% after growing 31.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 95.50%, and 7.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 544.34, and the number of shares float is 67.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 58.20%, and institutional ownership is at 1.30%. The float short is 0.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.15. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 7.70%.

The ability for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.3, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.34 and total debt/equity is 2.52. In terms of margins, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. has a gross margin of 37.80%, with its operating margin at 14.70%, and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. has a profit margin of 4.40%.

The 52 week high is -28.93%, with 7.27% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is -12.98%.

