Is China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 90978.08, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) has a large market cap size. China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LFC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/2003. China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., is 460.92, and so far today it has a volume of 135185. Performance year to date since the 12/17/2003 is -19.70%.

To help you determine whether China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.52 and forward P/E is 26.2. PEG perhaps more useful shows that China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.24 and the P/B ratio is 1.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.31 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) is trading at, 12.86 (0.16% today), China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. has a dividend yield of 2.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 32.43% after growing 7.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -62.50%, and 3.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 7085.52, and the number of shares float is 1743.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 68.80%, and institutional ownership is at 1.10%. The float short is 0.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.38. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.50%, and also a return on investment of 9.50%.

The ability for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.22 and total debt/equity is 0.22. In terms of margins, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 9.50%, and China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. has a profit margin of 6.80%.

The 52 week high is -20.67%, with 27.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.83%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.