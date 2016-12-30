Is China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 96171.52, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) has a large market cap size. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE: SNP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/18/2000. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., is 122.11, and so far today it has a volume of 48914. Performance year to date since the 10/18/2000 is 21.91%.

To help you determine whether China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.82 and forward P/E is 13.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. has a value for PEG of 8.41. P/S ratio is 0.36 and the P/B ratio is 0.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.46 and 7.08 respectively.

At the current price China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) is trading at, 70.9 (-0.11% today), China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. has a dividend yield of 3.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 78.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.22, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.11% after growing -32.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 205.60%, and -13.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1354.91, and the number of shares float is 292.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 76.20%, and institutional ownership is at 3.30%. The float short is 0.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 4.80%.

The ability for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.2 and total debt/equity is 0.36. In terms of margins, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. has a gross margin of 28.60%, with its operating margin at 3.50%, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. has a profit margin of 2.00%.

The 52 week high is -9.02%, with 51.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.44% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.93%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.