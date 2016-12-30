Is China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CHA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37160.18, China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CHA) has a large market cap size. China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: CHA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/14/2002. China Telecom Corp. Ltd. is in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and Technology sector. Average volume for China Telecom Corp. Ltd., is 62.72, and so far today it has a volume of 16348. Performance year to date since the 11/14/2002 is -0.22%.

To help you determine whether China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CHA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.56 and forward P/E is 12.23. PEG perhaps more useful shows that China Telecom Corp. Ltd. has a value for PEG of 0.74. P/S ratio is 0.75 and the P/B ratio is 0.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CHA) is trading at, 46.12 (-0.50% today), China Telecom Corp. Ltd. has a dividend yield of 2.65%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.70% after growing 13.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.10%, and -47.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 801.73, and the number of shares float is 13.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 45.30%, and institutional ownership is at 3.50%. The float short is 0.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.03. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 4.70%.

The ability for China Telecom Corp. Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, China Telecom Corp. Ltd. has a gross margin of 73.30%, with its operating margin at 9.60%, and China Telecom Corp. Ltd. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -17.42%, with 9.21% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.78% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.68%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.