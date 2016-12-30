Is China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27813.91, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has a large market cap size. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/21/2000. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, is 306.11, and so far today it has a volume of 98116. Performance year to date since the 6/21/2000 is -3.90%.

To help you determine whether China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 48.49 and forward P/E is 28.55. PEG perhaps more useful shows that China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a value for PEG of 17.96. P/S ratio is 0.71 and the P/B ratio is 0.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is trading at, 11.53 (-0.52% today), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a dividend yield of 2.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 102.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.24, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 283.02% after growing -10.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -86.60%, and -0.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2399.82, and the number of shares float is 442.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 80.30%, and institutional ownership is at 1.00%. The float short is 0.16%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.70%, and also a return on investment of 4.30%.

The ability for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a gross margin of 62.50%, with its operating margin at -0.40%, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a profit margin of 1.50%.

The 52 week high is -13.05%, with 16.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.31% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.28%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.