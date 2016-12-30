Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10940.52, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has a large market cap size. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/26/2006. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is in the Restaurants industry and Services sector. Average volume for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., is 1255.82, and so far today it has a volume of 640168. Performance year to date since the 1/26/2006 is -21.52%.

To help you determine whether Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 155.43 and forward P/E is 41.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.83 and the P/B ratio is 7.6. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 30.47 and 101.3 respectively.

At the current price Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is trading at, 378 (0.37% today), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.42, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 563.81% after growing 6.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -94.20%, and -14.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 29.05, and the number of shares float is 28.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.58%, and institutional ownership is at 92.40%. The float short is 17.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.99. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.30%, and also a return on investment of 22.10%.

The ability for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a gross margin of 21.70%, with its operating margin at 2.80%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a profit margin of 1.90%.

The 52 week high is -30.32%, with 7.09% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.83% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.23%.

