Is Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 61629.13, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has a large market cap size. Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Chubb Limited is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Chubb Limited, is 1623.38, and so far today it has a volume of 543733. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 13.81%.

To help you determine whether Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.67 and forward P/E is 12.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Chubb Limited has a value for PEG of 9.15. P/S ratio is 2.19 and the P/B ratio is 1.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 70.84 and 15.67 respectively.

At the current price Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is trading at, 132.2 (-0.03% today), Chubb Limited has a dividend yield of 2.09%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.49, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.21% after growing 2.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 78.80%, and 74.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 466.04, and the number of shares float is 462.15. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 88.00%. The float short is 1.34%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.8. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 7.90%.

The ability for Chubb Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.27 and total debt/equity is 0.28. In terms of margins, Chubb Limited has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 15.20%, and Chubb Limited has a profit margin of 11.40%.

The 52 week high is -1.26%, with 24.46% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.31%.

