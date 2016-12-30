Is Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24290.22, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has a large market cap size. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/9/2003. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., is 316.43, and so far today it has a volume of 59884. Performance year to date since the 10/9/2003 is 5.03%.

To help you determine whether Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.86 and forward P/E is 17.92. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a value for PEG of 11.1. P/S ratio is 3.34 and the P/B ratio is 2.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 43.21 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) is trading at, 31.57 (0.10% today), Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a dividend yield of 5.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 101.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.53% after growing 10.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.80%, and 4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 770.14, and the number of shares float is 420.96. The senior management bring insider ownership to 38.10%, and institutional ownership is at 4.60%. The float short is 0.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.51. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.30%, and also a return on investment of 11.30%.

The ability for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a gross margin of 35.60%, with its operating margin at 21.20%, and Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a profit margin of 17.90%.

The 52 week high is -17.94%, with 7.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.21% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.