Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11563.56, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has a large market cap size. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/6/1986. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is in the Cleaning Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Church & Dwight Co., Inc., is 1913.82, and so far today it has a volume of 711898. Performance year to date since the 3/6/1986 is 7.23%.

To help you determine whether Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.8 and forward P/E is 23.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.36. P/S ratio is 3.33 and the P/B ratio is 5.45. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 49.82 and 24.83 respectively.

At the current price Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is trading at, 44.35 (-1.06% today), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.58%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 39.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.74, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.75% after growing 2.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.80%, and 1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 258, and the number of shares float is 257.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 80.80%. The float short is 4.39%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.91. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.70%, and also a return on investment of 14.60%.

The ability for Church & Dwight Co., Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.33 and total debt/equity is 0.44. In terms of margins, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a gross margin of 45.50%, with its operating margin at 20.70%, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a profit margin of 13.20%.

The 52 week high is -16.76%, with 17.18% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.73% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.40%.

