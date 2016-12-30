Is Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 34376.35, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has a large market cap size. Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/31/1982. Cigna Corporation is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Cigna Corporation, is 1248.06, and so far today it has a volume of 469904. Performance year to date since the 3/31/1982 is -7.37%.

To help you determine whether Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.42 and forward P/E is 14.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cigna Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.64. P/S ratio is 0.87 and the P/B ratio is 2.48. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.66 and 9.66 respectively.

At the current price Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is trading at, 133.41 (-1.54% today), Cigna Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.39% after growing 2.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.40%, and 4.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 253.7, and the number of shares float is 249.62. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 86.80%. The float short is 0.58%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.17. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of 12.10%.

The ability for Cigna Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.36. In terms of margins, Cigna Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 7.70%, and Cigna Corporation has a profit margin of 4.90%.

The 52 week high is -10.45%, with 15.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.86% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.47%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.