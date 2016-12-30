Is Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13045.82, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has a large market cap size. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/25/2002. Cimarex Energy Co. is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Cimarex Energy Co., is 913.58, and so far today it has a volume of 221656. Performance year to date since the 9/25/2002 is 53.12%.

To help you determine whether Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 37.47. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cimarex Energy Co. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 11 and the P/B ratio is 5.45. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.67 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is trading at, 136.34 (0.01% today), Cimarex Energy Co. has a dividend yield of 0.23%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -11.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 465.79% after growing -547.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 98.30%, and -5.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 95.7, and the number of shares float is 93.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 91.80%. The float short is 2.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.71. Management has seen a return on assets of -22.90%, and also a return on investment of -55.10%.

The ability for Cimarex Energy Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.64 and total debt/equity is 0.64. In terms of margins, Cimarex Energy Co. has a gross margin of 59.30%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Cimarex Energy Co. has a profit margin of -92.70%.

The 52 week high is -7.23%, with 88.10% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.