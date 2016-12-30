Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12466.96, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has a large market cap size. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Cincinnati Financial Corporation, is 628.27, and so far today it has a volume of 128452. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 31.75%.

To help you determine whether Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.5 and forward P/E is 24.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.31 and the P/B ratio is 1.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 17.81 and 16.76 respectively.

At the current price Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is trading at, 75.82 (-0.07% today), Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.53%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 48.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.89, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -3.85% after growing 21.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.40%, and 9.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 164.32, and the number of shares float is 149.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.30%, and institutional ownership is at 62.60%. The float short is 2.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.53. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.30%, and also a return on investment of 9.40%.

The ability for Cincinnati Financial Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.12 and total debt/equity is 0.12. In terms of margins, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 17.60%, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a profit margin of 12.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.14%, with 45.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.23%.

