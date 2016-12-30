Is Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12597.46, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has a large market cap size. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Cintas Corporation is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Cintas Corporation, is 694.65, and so far today it has a volume of 244811. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 29.40%.

To help you determine whether Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.74 and forward P/E is 23.81. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cintas Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.41. P/S ratio is 2.52 and the P/B ratio is 6.03. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 87.73 and 65 respectively.

At the current price Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is trading at, 115.63 (-0.59% today), Cintas Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.90%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.06% after growing 20.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.20%, and 6.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 108.3, and the number of shares float is 88.78. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 67.60%. The float short is 4.78%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.11. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.60%, and also a return on investment of 16.60%.

The ability for Cintas Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.52 and total debt/equity is 0.55. In terms of margins, Cintas Corporation has a gross margin of 43.70%, with its operating margin at 16.10%, and Cintas Corporation has a profit margin of 10.50%.

The 52 week high is -5.38%, with 46.40% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.52%.

