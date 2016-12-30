Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 152551.29, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has a large market cap size. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Cisco Systems, Inc. is in the Networking & Communication Devices industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Cisco Systems, Inc., is 21932.02, and so far today it has a volume of 9259339. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 16.05%.

To help you determine whether Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.54 and forward P/E is 12.25. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cisco Systems, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.59. P/S ratio is 3.12 and the P/B ratio is 2.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.15 and 20.66 respectively.

At the current price Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is trading at, 30.2 (-0.84% today), Cisco Systems, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.80% after growing 20.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.60%, and -2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 5008.25, and the number of shares float is 5007.8. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 76.50%. The float short is 0.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.13. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.90%, and also a return on investment of 11.40%.

The ability for Cisco Systems, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.6, and quick ratio is 3.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.48 and total debt/equity is 0.55. In terms of margins, Cisco Systems, Inc. has a gross margin of 63.40%, with its operating margin at 25.50%, and Cisco Systems, Inc. has a profit margin of 21.70%.

The 52 week high is -5.28%, with 38.08% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.70%.

