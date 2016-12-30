Is Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 171008.47, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has a large market cap size. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. Citigroup Inc. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Citigroup Inc., is 21247.41, and so far today it has a volume of 9114855. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 15.81%.

To help you determine whether Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.8 and forward P/E is 11.45. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Citigroup Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.7. P/S ratio is 2.97 and the P/B ratio is 0.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.26 and 7.79 respectively.

At the current price Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is trading at, 59.4 (0.04% today), Citigroup Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 6.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.25% after growing 146.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.20%, and -0.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2879.9, and the number of shares float is 2842.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 73.10%. The float short is 1.42%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.9. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Citigroup Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.88 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, Citigroup Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 66.30%, and Citigroup Inc. has a profit margin of 23.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.09%, with 73.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is 25.51%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.