Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18326.51, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has a large market cap size. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/24/2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Citizens Financial Group, Inc., is 5981.2, and so far today it has a volume of 1582398. Performance year to date since the 9/24/2014 is 37.43%.

To help you determine whether Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.18 and forward P/E is 16.13. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.5. P/S ratio is 4.44 and the P/B ratio is 0.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.2 and 16.8 respectively.

At the current price Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is trading at, 35.52 (0.68% today), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.36%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.84, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.32% after growing -0.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.40%, and 10.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 519.46, and the number of shares float is 509.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.11%, and institutional ownership is at 96.50%. The float short is 1.96%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.70%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Citizens Financial Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.6 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 79.50%, and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 23.50%.

The 52 week high is -2.84%, with 99.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 13.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 43.52%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.