Is Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13907.83, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has a large market cap size. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/8/1995. Citrix Systems, Inc. is in the Business Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Citrix Systems, Inc., is 1214.63, and so far today it has a volume of 835883. Performance year to date since the 12/8/1995 is 0.24%.

To help you determine whether Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.06 and forward P/E is 15.99. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Citrix Systems, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.9. P/S ratio is 4.07 and the P/B ratio is 5.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.36 and 13.91 respectively.

At the current price Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is trading at, 89.96 (0.49% today), Citrix Systems, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.98, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.78% after growing 35.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 142.20%, and 3.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 155.36, and the number of shares float is 154.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 98.30%. The float short is 4.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.40%, and also a return on investment of 10.90%.

The ability for Citrix Systems, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.04 and total debt/equity is 0.61. In terms of margins, Citrix Systems, Inc. has a gross margin of 81.80%, with its operating margin at 15.50%, and Citrix Systems, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.30%.

The 52 week high is -6.20%, with 47.69% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.83%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.