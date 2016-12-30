Is CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 40490.02, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has a large market cap size. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/6/2002. CME Group Inc. is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for CME Group Inc., is 1688.91, and so far today it has a volume of 392994. Performance year to date since the 12/6/2002 is 34.21%.

To help you determine whether CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.96 and forward P/E is 24.25. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CME Group Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.86. P/S ratio is 11.58 and the P/B ratio is 1.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.93 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is trading at, 115.21 (-0.33% today), CME Group Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 120.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.29, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.00% after growing 10.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.00%, and -1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 350.29, and the number of shares float is 323.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 82.30%. The float short is 1.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.8. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for CME Group Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.1 and total debt/equity is 0.1. In terms of margins, CME Group Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 61.00%, and CME Group Inc. has a profit margin of 41.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.53%, with 48.03% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.96% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.