Is CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11660.93, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has a large market cap size. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1984. CMS Energy Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for CMS Energy Corporation, is 1880.71, and so far today it has a volume of 758727. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1984 is 19.28%.

To help you determine whether CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.05 and forward P/E is 19.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CMS Energy Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.76. P/S ratio is 1.86 and the P/B ratio is 2.73. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 34.4 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is trading at, 41.71 (-0.14% today), CMS Energy Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.97%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 58.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.08, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.33% after growing 8.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.60%, and 6.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 279.17, and the number of shares float is 277.32. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 90.90%. The float short is 2.50%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.70%.

The ability for CMS Energy Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 2.07 and total debt/equity is 2.33. In terms of margins, CMS Energy Corporation has a gross margin of 63.70%, with its operating margin at 20.00%, and CMS Energy Corporation has a profit margin of 9.30%.

The 52 week high is -8.51%, with 22.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.