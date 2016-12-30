Is CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11225.34, CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has a large market cap size. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/11/1985. CNA Financial Corporation is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for CNA Financial Corporation, is 155.13, and so far today it has a volume of 42995. Performance year to date since the 7/11/1985 is 30.04%.

To help you determine whether CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.53 and forward P/E is 13.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CNA Financial Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.56. P/S ratio is 1.2 and the P/B ratio is 0.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.71 and 21.84 respectively.

At the current price CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) is trading at, 41.54 (0.10% today), CNA Financial Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 148.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.97% after growing -46.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 92.40%, and 11.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 270.49, and the number of shares float is 26.94. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 11.00%. The float short is 1.58%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.00%, and also a return on investment of 4.40%.

The ability for CNA Financial Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.22 and total debt/equity is 0.22. In terms of margins, CNA Financial Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 8.70%, and CNA Financial Corporation has a profit margin of 5.90%.

The 52 week high is -1.73%, with 57.50% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is 23.59%.

