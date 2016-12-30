Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11861.17, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has a large market cap size. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/30/2013. CNH Industrial N.V. is in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for CNH Industrial N.V., is 1152.16, and so far today it has a volume of 496661. Performance year to date since the 9/30/2013 is 28.85%.

To help you determine whether CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 24.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CNH Industrial N.V. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.47 and the P/B ratio is 2.64. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.31 and 8.35 respectively.

At the current price CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is trading at, 8.66 (0.23% today), CNH Industrial N.V. has a dividend yield of 1.74%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.09, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.33% after growing -64.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 131.40%, and -1.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1372.82, and the number of shares float is 984.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 2.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 17.74. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.20%, and also a return on investment of 6.20%.

The ability for CNH Industrial N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 5.91 and total debt/equity is 5.91. In terms of margins, CNH Industrial N.V. has a gross margin of 21.70%, with its operating margin at 8.80%, and CNH Industrial N.V. has a profit margin of -0.50%.

The 52 week high is -6.38%, with 55.80% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.