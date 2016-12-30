Is CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 56013.44, CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has a large market cap size. CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/27/2001. CNOOC Limited is in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for CNOOC Limited, is 108.62, and so far today it has a volume of 35888. Performance year to date since the 2/27/2001 is 23.50%.

To help you determine whether CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CNOOC Limited has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.62 and the P/B ratio is 1.04. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.04 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) is trading at, 124.01 (0.06% today), CNOOC Limited has a dividend yield of 3.85%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2421.84% after growing -66.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -123.10%, and -51.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 451.94, and the number of shares float is 158.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 1.70%. The float short is 0.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.67. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.30%, and also a return on investment of 3.70%.

The ability for CNOOC Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.43. In terms of margins, CNOOC Limited has a gross margin of 69.90%, with its operating margin at -4.70%, and CNOOC Limited has a profit margin of -1.50%.

The 52 week high is -10.37%, with 56.77% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.79% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.62%.

