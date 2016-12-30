Is Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15308.4, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) has a large market cap size. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE: CCE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/24/1986. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc, is 1853.14, and so far today it has a volume of 1012673. Performance year to date since the 11/24/1986 is -8.76%.

To help you determine whether Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.93 and forward P/E is 14.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Coca-Cola European Partners Plc has a value for PEG of 2.04. P/S ratio is 1.83 and the P/B ratio is 2.24. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 42.28 and 35.35 respectively.

At the current price Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) is trading at, 31.27 (-0.98% today), Coca-Cola European Partners Plc has a dividend yield of 2.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 46.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.40% after growing 13.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.50%, and 63.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 484.75, and the number of shares float is 160.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 31.10%. The float short is 1.54%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.60%, and also a return on investment of 12.90%.

The ability for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.92 and total debt/equity is 0.99. In terms of margins, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc has a gross margin of 37.50%, with its operating margin at 10.50%, and Coca-Cola European Partners Plc has a profit margin of 7.50%.

The 52 week high is -23.47%, with 2.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -9.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is -14.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.