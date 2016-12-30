Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 34060.81, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has a large market cap size. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/19/1998. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is in the Business Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, is 7239.13, and so far today it has a volume of 1518408. Performance year to date since the 6/19/1998 is -6.40%.

To help you determine whether Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.97 and forward P/E is 15.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.05. P/S ratio is 2.57 and the P/B ratio is 3.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.01 and 23.89 respectively.

At the current price Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is trading at, 55.94 (-0.42% today), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.39% after growing 12.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.70%, and 8.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 606.28, and the number of shares float is 602.52. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 87.60%. The float short is 1.97%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.64. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.90%, and also a return on investment of 15.20%.

The ability for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.6, and quick ratio is 3.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.08 and total debt/equity is 0.09. In terms of margins, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a gross margin of 40.40%, with its operating margin at 17.20%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a profit margin of 11.80%.

The 52 week high is -11.80%, with 23.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.08%.

